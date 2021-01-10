Parler to go offline after Amazon removes it from its web hosting service

Parler to go offline after Amazon removes it from its web hosting serviceAfter Google and Apple kicked off Parler from their respective App Store, Amazon.com Inc have now suspended the app from its web hosting service, making the platform offline for its mostly rightwing users.

Amazon suspended Parler from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit, for violating AWS's terms of services by failing to effectively deal with a steady increase in violent content, Reuters reported.

Parler was informed of the decision by AWS Trust and Safety via an email. While Google and Apple move only made it impossible for users to download the app on Android and iOS devices, respectively, Amazon's move makes the website offline.