Parler to go offline after Amazon removes it from its web hosting service

Parler to go offline after Amazon removes it from its web hosting serviceAfter Google and Apple kicked off Parler from their respective App Store, Amazon.com Inc have now suspended the app from its web hosting service, making the platform offline for its mostly rightwing users.
Amazon suspended Parler from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit, for violating AWS's terms of services by failing to effectively deal with a steady increase in violent content, Reuters reported.
Parler was informed of the decision by AWS Trust and Safety via an email. While Google and Apple move only made it impossible for users to download the app on Android and iOS devices, respectively, Amazon's move makes the website offline.
AWS plans to suspend Parler's account effective Sunday, at 11:59 p.m. PST, due to the "very real risk to public safety" that Parler poses.
"Recently, we've seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms. It's clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service," AWS Trust and Safety team told Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff in an email.
"[W]e cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others. Because Parler cannot comply with our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler's account effective Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59 PM PST," the email read.
Earlier, Apple removed the app from its App Store on Saturday, a day after Google took similar action. Their decision comes after Trump was permanently banned by social media giants Twitter and was not allowed to post from his account on Facebook.
Parler CEO John Matze lashed out at Amazon, Google and Apple, saying it was a coordinated effort by the tech giants.
"There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch," he said in a post on Parler.
"This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place... You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don't count us out."
