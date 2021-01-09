Google removes 'Parler' social network app from Play Store over incitement to US Capitol violence

Google on Friday suspended the Parler social networking service from its app store, citing US President Donald Trump's posts inciting violence and mayhem at Capitol building.

"In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence," Google's official statement read, as reported by The Verge.

All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months. We're aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US, it further said.