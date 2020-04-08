OnePlus confirms 30W Warp wireless charging in next device

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is set to launch 'OnePlus 8' series of smartphones on April 14 and has confirmed that one of the variant will support the Warp Charge 30 Wireless feature.

The new Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger claims to be charge the device from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in flat 30 minutes, with an efficiency of 97 per cent by minimizing the amount of energy converted into heat, said the company.

The charger uses isolated charge pumps that can double as a kill switch when something goes wrong, thereby providing fast and stable charging.

In addition, the charger can communicate with the smartphone during the charging process to provide maximum efficiency.