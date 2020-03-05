OnePlus 8 Lite to launch soon - what we know so far

According to rumours and speculations, OnePlus is planning to launch a 'Lite' version with their OnePlus 8 series. From the regular OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, another variant termed 'Lite' might be in the cards which will be more affordable.
Tech Enthusiast Ishan Agarwal believes the 'Lite' version will come with a 90Hz refresh rate, punch-hole display and MediaTek chipset.
He also said that the smartphone's initial sale price will be £400 which is around 37,500 INR more or less. Compared to OnePlus 7T's current price, it is 13,000 INR less which could mean the OnePlus 8 'Lite' version will cost lesser than usual.
Apart from the mentioned features, OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Android 10 and an in-display fingerprint sensor which has been a thing since OnePlus 6T.
The camera might include 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary camera and a 12-megapixel unit. Meanwhile, a 4,00mAH battery and Warp Charge 30T is expected.
The smartphone is expected to release in two variants:
#1 8GB + 128GB
#2 8GB + 256 GB
