OnePlus to launch flagship 8 series both online and offline

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday refuted reports that it has cancelled an offline event to showcase its upcoming OnePlus 8 flagship series owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
News portal GizmoChina last week quoted OnePlus CEO Pete Lau as stating on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo that due to coronavirus outbreak, the company will not be able to host an offline launch event and unveil the upcoming OnePlus 8 series only through an online livestream event.
A company spokesperson told IANS that the report is inaccurate.
"Reports of cancelling on offline launch event due to coronavirus are false. OnePlus has a history of hosting online and offline events, globally," said the spokesperson.
The upcoming lineup is expected to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro as well as OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones and the even is likely to be organised in late March or April.
A OnePlus 8 Pro prototype was recently spotted, hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.
The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.
