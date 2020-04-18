Microsoft's Cyberpunk-themed Xbox glows in the dark

Washington D.C.: Microsoft has developed a limited-edition Xbox One X console that's styled in the theme of Cyberpunk 2077 and glows in dark.
According to The Verge, Microsoft has also created a custom Xbox One controller for the bundle that will be available in June.
It's one of the more elaborate Xbox One X custom designs we've seen so far, and comes just months after Microsoft created a Jordan-themed Xbox for a promotion.
You will be able to purchase this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X in June, three months ahead of the game's release.
