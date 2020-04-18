Netflix releases 10 educational documentaries on YouTube for free

San Francisco: Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries for free on its Netflix US YouTube channel, to give teachers content to screen for their virtual classrooms.

Documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet.

The other content offered is episodes from the series Abstract and Explained, as well as the shorts Period. End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion.

"For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed," the company said in a blog post.