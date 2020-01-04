Lost messages? Here's how to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

The most popular online chat app WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally. The app has introduced several new features in the last few months to keep the users hooked.

One of the most-loved features of the app is the one that allows all messages to be deleted at once without having to select them all. However, this feature also has many accidentally deleting important messages.

To tackle the problem, here’s a simple guide on how to recover deleted messages on Android and iOS devices.

Local storage backup

Only Android users can use the local backup to restore deleted messages.

Go to file browser. Go to WhatsApp > Database Select the ‘msgstore.db.crypt12’ file and long-press it to rename the file to ‘msgstore_backup.db.crypt12’. This will prevent the file from being overwritten. Rename the most recent backup file to ‘msgstore.db.crypt12’. Go to Google Drive, click on the three verticle lines from the top-right corner. Go to the backup folder and delete the recent WhatsApp backup. Next, uninstall and reinstall the WhatsApp app. While logging in, select the restore messages option and select local backup as you don’t have a cloud backup anymore. Select the ‘msgstore.db.crypt12’ file and tap the ‘Restore’ button.

Cloud storage backup

Deleted messages can be restored from the cloud backup on Android and iOS devices.