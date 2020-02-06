LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner steps down, updates profile

San Francisco: After heading the professional networking community for over a decade, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner has announced he is stepping down from the role.

In an announcement, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said Senior Vice President of Product, Ryan Roslansky, will become the CEO on June 1. Currently in charge of global product strategy, Roslansky will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Weiner, who joined the company in December 2008 will move into the role of an Executive Chairman.