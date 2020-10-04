LG to launch new rotating-screen smartphone 'Wing' on Tuesday

Seoul/New Delhi: LG Electronics said on Sunday that its new dual-screen smartphone The Wing will go on sale in South Korea this week as the tech firm aims to boost its handset sales amid the pandemic.

The Wing will hit local shelves on Tuesday, with a price tag of $940, according to LG. In the US, the Wing will be released on October 15. LG already announced there would be no pre-order reservations for the Wing, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Wing, which was unveiled on September 14, is highlighted by its two separate displays, with the main screen swiveling 90 degrees horizontally to reveal a secondary screen under it and creating a T-shape design.

It is equipped with "gimbal motion camera" technology with six motion sensors, which gives a great level of stabilization especially when users shoot videos with the device. The main screen will have a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision Display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The 3.9-inch secondary display has a 1.15:1 aspect ratio. LG said there will be no preorder reservations for the new device.

The Wing will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset that is 10 percent faster than the standard Snapdragon 765 processor in graphics processing unit performance. The Wing has an 8GB RAM and a 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 2TB with a microSD card. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.