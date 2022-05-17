Leave WhatsApp group without notifying members

Some WhatsApp conversations could play a necessary evil while a few being hard to exit from. The reason to not being able to leave certain WhatsApp groups could be just anything from wondering on what people would think of you to considering it to rude a thing...

However, can't tolerate some connections on the social media platform? You better keep it off inorder to stay calm and be mentally healthy. If you also wanted to leave a WhatsApp group without notifying members of it, it is soon to happen!

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to discreetly exit unwanted groups. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be coming to a future update of the app. With the new feature, when a users leaves a group, only group admins will be notified of the exit.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:25 AM IST