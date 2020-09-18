Keep calm guys because Paytm is back on Google Play Store

Hours after it was abruptly removed from the Google Play Store, Paytm has returned and is once again available for android users to download.
"Update: And we're back!" read a simple tweet from the company.
Earlier in the day, this app, as well as Paytm First Games had been removed from the play store for violating Google's gambling policies. "Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling," read a Paytm blog.
In the post, Paytm had assured that users' money was safe and that they were working with Google to restore normalcy. "Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before," the organisation had said.
