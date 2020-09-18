The connection between Paytm being taken down by Google and Dream 11

On Friday, Google Play Store users were startled to discover that the Paytm app was no longer available. While Google had not directly named the company, a blog post published around the same time stated that the company did not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

"This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," the post had added.

Later, Paytm too confirmed that this had indeed been the issue. "Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling," read a Paytm blog.