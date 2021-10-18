Is Google Analytics is down? Twitter users say real-time reports not working

Several Twitter users on Monday evening said Google Analytics' real-time reports are not working.
A Twitter user said, "What's going on? GA is down and showing everything is 0. GA is Down???" "@googleanalytics The real-time reports are not working," said another Twitter user.
"Hey @googleanalytics I'm getting CORS errors all of a sudden from the Google Analytics server. My GA shows no incoming visits anymore. What's going on? #googleanalytics," a user tweeted. "It seems ther is bug in Google analytics for real time data at present," wrote another one.
For the unversed, Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic.
Check out the tweets below:
