Is Google Analytics is down? Twitter users say real-time reports not working

Several Twitter users on Monday evening said Google Analytics' real-time reports are not working.

A Twitter user said, "What's going on? GA is down and showing everything is 0. GA is Down???" "@googleanalytics The real-time reports are not working," said another Twitter user.

"Hey @googleanalytics I'm getting CORS errors all of a sudden from the Google Analytics server. My GA shows no incoming visits anymore. What's going on? #googleanalytics," a user tweeted. "It seems ther is bug in Google analytics for real time data at present," wrote another one.

For the unversed, Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google that tracks and reports website traffic.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 08:45 PM IST