Intent: Healthy Meal Plan, Text Express: Word Adventure and Hours Time Tracking: Top apps of the week

Intent: Healthy Meal Plan

Save time, eat healthier, and achieve your goals with Intent! Put healthy eating on autopilot - Intent builds custom meal plans from their

chef-tested recipes that meet your preferences. Select from a variety of approaches (including flexitarian, vegetarian, low-carb, and keto) and specify any allergies and restrictions. Pick cuisines you dislike or ingredients you’re picky about from a list of foods. Their meal planner crafts personalised plans based information you share. Every meal includes nutrition information so you can easily see what you’re eating. Each meal plan includes a grocery list containing all the ingredients, which makes shopping easy.

Available: iOS and Android

Text Express: Word Adventure

This is a new game that combines word search puzzles, interactive stories, and epic adventures. Join Tilly as she travels in her old train to awesome destinations, meets new friends, and unlocks her true destiny. Discover how the words you find impact the story. There are thousands of levels that get challenging as you advance in the game. The game also let’s you redecorate the train you travel in with Tilly — fix, upgrade, and decorate.

Available on: iOS and Android

Hours Time Tracking

Hours Time Tracking let’s you track time as an individual, freelancer, contractor, employee or as part of a team. Activate a simple timer to track where you spend your hours, use the visual timeline to correct mistakes or use the bulk entry to create a time sheet. Choose between the Professional, Team and Personal version based on the features you need.

Available: iOS