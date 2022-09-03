ThePetNest and Bandlab... Top apps of the week

ThePetNest

With its presence in 25 Indian cities and counting, ThePetNest, has launched its first app to provide affordable and convenient pet grooming and veterinary services. There will be two apps—one for the customer to book these services and one for ‘pet partners’ or groomers and vets who will provide online consultation, besides home visits. Vet consultation will be available for all pets. Pet parents can book services and track their service providers. Similarly, pet groomers and vets can download the app and book appointments according to their availability.

Available: iOS and Android

Bandlab

BandLab is the next-generation music creation platform used by millions around the world to make and share their music. Sign up today (it’s free!) and discover a whole new world of creativity. Record, mix and collaborate on your music projects from start to finish with the best-in-class and 100% free studio. The app is designed with GRAMMY- winning producers and engineers. Hundreds of professionally designed and curated royalty-free loops, samples and one-shots from producers all over the world.

Available: iOS and Android