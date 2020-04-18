Instagram to allow users to move live streams on IGTV

San Francisco: Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a button that would allow its users to upload their finished live streams directly to IGTV.

IGTV is a standalone video application by Instagram for Android and iOS smartphones.

With that button, one can also choose to share a preview of their video to their feed and profile. Comments and question stickers will not carry over to IGTV, reports The Verge.

The button could make uploading to IGTV an easy option, which would not only benefit viewers who missed a Live but also help Instagram-build IGTV content.

Instagram launched Live feature back in 2016. The company says Live usage is up over 70 percent in the US.