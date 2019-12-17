Instagram has trained AI against to warn you for offensive captions

Instagram has announced that starting today, it will warn users whenever they’re about to post a ‘potentially offensive’ caption in their post. The AI has been trained to identify potentially offensive words and flag it to the user stating that it looks “similar to others that have been reported.”

This warning, according to Instagram, may give a change to users to stop posting sensitive content and probably reconsider what they were about to post. Users get this warning through a pop-up screen which also has an option to edit the content or learn why the content is inappropriate. Though it also gives them an option to post it as is, in case they feel it is appropriate.