Infinity Ward adds 'Black Lives Matter' message screen to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

After worldwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, many have become a part of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
Developers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward is the latest one to support the movement by releasing an update for the game that adds a screen message about the ongoing movement.
“Our community is hurting,” the message reads. “The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”
A small update and restart is required for the players to see the message on screen.
The message appears every time Modern Warfare is launched, and it is also visible on loading screens when users switch between game modes.
Activision, the publishers of Modern Warfare have also delayed the upcoming season 4 of the game that was slated to begin on June 3.
For the unversed, protests have taken place across the U.S. after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by the police after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.
Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for nearly nine minutes, even as he cried that 'he couldn't breathe' and pleaded for help, after which he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The video of the arrest went viral which prompted protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. The four police involved in the incident were fired, and on May 31, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
However, the latest reports confirm that Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder. That means he could serve up to a sentence of up to 40 years.
The three other officers involved in the crime, who were just sacked at first, will now face charges of aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd.
