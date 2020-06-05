Infinity Ward adds 'Black Lives Matter' message screen to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

After worldwide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, many have become a part of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Developers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward is the latest one to support the movement by releasing an update for the game that adds a screen message about the ongoing movement.

“Our community is hurting,” the message reads. “The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

A small update and restart is required for the players to see the message on screen.

The message appears every time Modern Warfare is launched, and it is also visible on loading screens when users switch between game modes.

Activision, the publishers of Modern Warfare have also delayed the upcoming season 4 of the game that was slated to begin on June 3.