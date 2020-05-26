Sony announces Call of Duty: World War 2 as free monthly game for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June

Call of Duty: World War II will be free to download from the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting May 26 throughout the month of June, announced Sony.
Usually, two PS4 games are made available for free every month, but for June, Call of Duty: WWII is the only one announced so far.
Taking to Twitter, Sony also said that additional details of the monthly lineup will be announced later in the week.
"PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26. We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy!" the tweet read.
About the game:
Call of Duty: WWII, originally launched in 2017, was the first in the World War series since CoD: World at War which released in 2008.
CoD: WWII's single-player mode received a lot of praise from the fans for its intriguing storyline which also starred Transformers actor Josh Duhamel.
However, the multiplayer had decent gameplay and was very popular among the players until Black Ops 4 released in 2018.
With that said, there are very low chances that people will return to CoD: WWII multiplayer, now that CoD: Modern Warfare is in demand for its battle royale mode Warzone.
Developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision, CoD: WWII also offers multiplayer zombie mode, something which Modern Warfare does not have, and that could be a good reason for gamers to download the game as the zombie mode is every bit of fun and challenging with a squad.
On the other hand, Farming Simulator and Cities: Skylines are the free games for May.
These two games will be available to download for free until June 1.
