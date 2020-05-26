Sony announces Call of Duty: World War 2 as free monthly game for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June

Call of Duty: World War II will be free to download from the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting May 26 throughout the month of June, announced Sony.

Usually, two PS4 games are made available for free every month, but for June, Call of Duty: WWII is the only one announced so far.

Taking to Twitter, Sony also said that additional details of the monthly lineup will be announced later in the week.

"PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26. We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy!" the tweet read.