India’s Data Privacy Bill 2019: What is it and how it strips citizens of their democratic rights

The bill states that any sensitive and personal data cannot be processed without the consent of the person. The bill also has a scope of setting up an appellate authority that will prevent misuse of personal data and take steps to protect the interests of individuals. The new privacy bill will also hold social media platforms with a sizeable user base accountable for actions that can impact electoral democracy or public order. It also talks about voluntary user verification mechanism for users in India, somewhat similar to the blue tick present on the profiles of celebrities on social media.

What is the impact of the data protection bill on citizens?

In a nutshell, this bill aims at giving more control of their data to the users. But if that is the case then does it mean that you should be relieved with better privacy and data security? No there are some glaring issues in this bill that need immediate attention. The bill allows any government to override all the above-mentioned citizen rights and under section 35 enables them with absolute power.

Agencies with the help of a written order from the central government specifying the reason of a breach or in a manner “as may be specified” in the future, can bypass all the privacy rights given to the citizens by the bill.

The bill, in the garb of interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order, gives the government unrestricted power to snoop on any citizen. The current bill is in stark contrast with the 2018 draft and does not talk about the need of the law to be framed to decide what is does breaching of privacy means.