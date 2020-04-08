IBM offers help to India's agritech start-ups

All the agritech companies in India, whose supply chain operations are getting impacted in the current lockdown period can avail the service, Patel said.

The Operations Dashboard is designed to send automatic alerts when weather conditions that could impact businesses are detected.

It can contextualie what upcoming weather might mean for businesses and provide recommended actions, besides improving operations by deliveringnear real-time and forecasted location-specific weather notifications.

"Powered by the IBM Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System (IBMGRAF) -- the world's highest-resolution global weather forecasting model -- this highly customizable solution is designed to function like a 'meteorologist-in-a-box' which actively monitors weather forecasts for conditions that may affect your location, operations and customers," Patel said.

With access to current weather and 15 day forecast with user-friendly visual effects, the tool can allow companies to take decisions ontransportation of their produce in the face of weather.

"This means produce will reach consumers faster, less food will be spoilt,and farmers' efforts don't go to waste," Patel said.