Avast launches mobile browser with better data encryption

New Delhi: Digital security provider Avast on Wednesday released an Android version of its secure browser to extend its platform support beyond Windows and Mac on desktop to mobile devices.

Avast Secure Browser for Android was developed following Avast's 2019 acquisition of Tenta, a private browser backed by Blockchain pioneers ConsenSys, and has been built from the ground up by privacy and cybersecurity engineers focused on total encryption.

"Our goal is to be the first all-in-one browser to secure our users' privacy along with a frictionless secure browsing experience. Adding support for mobile is another milestone in our journey towards this long-term goal," Scott Curtiss, Vice President and General Manager of Avast Secure Browser said in a statement.