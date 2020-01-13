How to make WhatsApp group and send its invite link

WhatsApp is one of the world's most popular text and voice messaging application. With more than 1.5 billion subscribers and counting, the chat app is the most preferred way to interact with friends, professionals and even send media among each other.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has revealed that during the 24 hours leading up to midnight on New Years Eve, over 20 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app in India alone. WhatsApp has over 40 crore users in India. Worldwide, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent via the private messaging app on New Year’s Eve.

In WhatsApp’s 10-year history, December 31, 2019, saw more messages sent than on any previous day. WhatsApp data also showed that of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year’s Eve.

So how to make a WhatsApp group and send its link to users.

How to create a WhatsApp group

As you are willing to create a new group, you need to follow a few simple steps as mentioned below:

1. At first, open your WhatsApp application

2. In your smartphone at the top right corner, you will see three dots, click on it.

3. A dialogue box will appear where the first option is of the new group. Click on it.

4. Next, you need to select those people from your contact list with whom you want to make a group.

5. After selecting contacts, click on the arrow option present at the bottom right corner.

6. In the subject, column, give any name to your new group.

7. Tick the option, and you are done.

8. Now, all of you can communicate in a single place.

How to send WhatsApp group invite via link

Here are the steps you need to follow to send WhatsApp group invite via link. But before you create a link make sure that you have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp.

Step 1: At first open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Now you need to go to the WhatsApp group chat, after that tap on Group. (Alternatively, you can click Menu, after that tap on More options in the top corner and then Group info)

Step 3: After opening, click on Invite via link.

Step 4: Now you need to choose to Send link via WhatsApp or Copy Link.

Step 5: If you are sending via WhatsApp, you just need to search for or select contacts, then tap Send.

