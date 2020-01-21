How to edit shipping address on Google Store after placing the order

Wonder what is Google store and what does it have in its store for you? To make it convenient for its users, the search giant launched Google Store to buy products created by Google including Google Chromecast, Google Pixel, Google Home to name a few.

People wanting to buy any of the products that are on sale can visit the Google Store and order the products online and it will be delivered at your doorstep.

However, the order and delivery process can be tedious. In order to make it hassle-free, Google Store allows customers to change the shipping address after placing the order. If you have ever put the wrong shipping address or wanted your address to be changed after placing the order, this article is for you.

Here's a step-by-step guide to changing and editing your Google Store shipping address:

Step 1: First of all, find the shipment with the address you want to change.

Step 2: You have to select View order.

Step 3: You need to select Change shipping address. If you don’t see this option, you need to understand that it is too late to change the shipping address.

Step 4: You have to choose the new shipping address. If the address you want isn’t there, you have to tap or click Add another address.

Step 5: You need to tap or click Confirm changes.

Step 6: Now, you will get an email from the Google Store confirming your shipment was changed.

Google Store also allows customers to add multiple shipping addresses, so if needed, you can select different addresses for each order.

With inputs from Google Store Help