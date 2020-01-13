How to set reminders on Google Maps' app using iPhones and iPads

If you’re ever planning to go to visit a new place you must have viewed the place on Google maps. For newbies or just someone exploring a new area, Google Maps is the go-to map to know what’s around from police stations to pubs. The app also shows you real-time traffic updates.

What’s new for ardent users of the app is the reminder feature before any trip, iPhone and iPad users can now set reminders on the app to ensure they leave on time.

To be able to use the feature, follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Type the destination present at the top.

Step 3: Tap the blue circle present in the bottom right of the screen. It'll show a car, bus, bike, a person waving, or a person walking.

Step 4: Choose your mode of transport.

Step 5: Tap ‘More’ from the top right corner and then set a reminder to leave.

Step 6: Choose an option.

When to leave: You have to tap Depart.

When to arrive: Here, you have to tap Arrive.

Step 7: Set the time you want to be reminded.

Step 8: Finally, Tap Done to confirm your choices.

Follow the steps above to set a reminder for your trip and avoid being late or missing out on a relaxing vacation.