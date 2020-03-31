Honor 30S with Kirin 820 5G chipset launched

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Honor on Tuesday launched 'Honor 30S' which is touted as its first 5G smartphone of this year.

The device is priced at 2,399 Chinese Yuan for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It also comes in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model for 2,699 Chinese Yuan.

The device is now up for pre-orders from Vmall, Suning, JD, and Tmall in China and will go on sale starting April 7.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display that supports 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution at 405 PPI.

The device is powered by the newly-announced Huawei Kirin 820 5G chipset, paired with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU, 1 x NPU (Neural-network Processing Unit).

The phone packs up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can further be expanded via an NM card.