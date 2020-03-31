Apple hardware teams learning new ways for upcoming devices

San Francisco: Apple hardware teams are battling new set of challenges owing to strict security guidelines and travel restrictions as the tech giant prepares for the prototyping of next devices.

New Apple TV, HomePod, iMac, iPhones and other hardware are due later this year.

According to a report in The Information, core Apple staff has resorted to tracing shapes in the air to describe components they've had to leave back in the office.

"Because of travel restrictions, they've had to make decisions based on grainy photos of parts sent from Chinese factories, rather than doing so in person," the report said.

Apple's hardware teams meet in person at the Cupertino, California-based headquarters to "review upcoming products, often bringing key components of their devices to show colleagues".

Since most of Apple employees are at home owing to the state's "shelter-in-place" policy, the iPhone maker "faces a unique set of challenges because of its secretive culture, focus on hardware and dependence on Chinese manufacturing".

The report is based on dozens of interviews The Information conducted in recent days with current and former employees, as well as others who work closely with the company.