Google says goodbye to John Legend Assistant voice on March 23

San Francisco: US-based tech giant Google has announced that it will discontinue John Legend voice for Assistant voice on March 23.

"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time." Enjoy @JohnLegend's cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23," the company tweeted on Friday.

The company unveiled celebrity voices for Assistant at I/O 2018 with musician John Legend.

According to the Verge, Google never intended to keep the voice cameo forever. It previously noted that the feature would run for limited time, but the company never specified how long it would last.

As per report, for now, those who really want a celebrity voice as your Google Assistant over the standard selections, Google will continue to offer comedian Issa Rae as an option.