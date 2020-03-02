'Papa ki pari wakes up, googles for a quote...': Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for 'Be on the right side of history' tweet

'The Zoya Factor' actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been unapologetically vocal about her views on the ongoing discourse in the country. After communal violence broke out in the national Capital and left 46 persons dead, Sonam took to Twitter to slam celebrities who've remained tight-lipped about the same. However, the actress got brutally trolled for her tweet, where she had urged her fans and followers to 'be on the right side of history'.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to the micro-blogging website and wrote, "Silence is not always golden, it can a sign of moral ambiguity , cowardice and thus destructive." She added, "Karma is going to bite you so badly you have no idea what is going to hit you. Remember my words."