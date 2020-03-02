'Papa ki pari wakes up, googles for a quote...': Sonam Kapoor gets brutally trolled for 'Be on the right side of history' tweet

'The Zoya Factor' actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been unapologetically vocal about her views on the ongoing discourse in the country. After communal violence broke out in the national Capital and left 46 persons dead, Sonam took to Twitter to slam celebrities who've remained tight-lipped about the same. However, the actress got brutally trolled for her tweet, where she had urged her fans and followers to 'be on the right side of history'.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to the micro-blogging website and wrote, "Silence is not always golden, it can a sign of moral ambiguity , cowardice and thus destructive." She added, "Karma is going to bite you so badly you have no idea what is going to hit you. Remember my words."
"Be on the right side of history. This is an appeal. You will forever regret it otherwise," reads her latest tweet.
Her 'appeal' didn't go down well with Twitterati and they mocked the 'Neerja' actress for 'igniting' her followers.
Slamming Sonam's tweet, a user wrote, "Papa ki pari. Wakes up, googles for a quote, gets trolled, sleep..... Repeat"
Another commented, "Sit still in your luxurious abode and stop preaching nonsense."
Here are some Twitter reactions to her tweet:
At least 46 people lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days last week.
The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs, including 41 cases under the Arms Act, in connection with the violence.
