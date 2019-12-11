Google Chrome update brings improved password protection and anti-phishing features

As per Google this new feature uses strongly encrypted copies of your passwords and matches them using multiple layers of encryption to warn you if your password has been stolen in some data breach.

Google is introducing is updated phishing protection. This feature will alert you in real-time if you’re about to enter your credentials into a suspected phishing website. The company feels that this real-time alert will be able to generate 30 percent more phishing alerts and protect more users.

Google maintains a database of unsafe sites which is updated once every half an hour. The company claims that this helps in protecting over four billion devices every day against phishing and other cyber threats.

These new features along with updated profile support and a slightly tweaked interface and more will be released in the Chrome 79 update in a phased manner.