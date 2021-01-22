Good news gamers! Here's what PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X have in store for fans

The game-fanatics have a reason to rejoice! For the first time ever, next-gen console owners can take their existing library, whether it's physical, digital, or a mix of the two, and bring it to a next-gen platform.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X / S continue to be some of the most desirable gadgets in the world. While it's still very difficult to get your hands on a new console, those who own one can enjoy something unprecedented in modern gaming history.

For individuals who used to hang tight for their companions or co-accomplices to update the most recent gaming version, will now be given the opportunity in choosing where they need to play and what performance advantages will be better for them to update, according to The verge.

Many of the hot titles are anticipated to launch on last- and current-gen simultaneously. There is also a good chunk of games that will be exclusive titles playable only a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S.