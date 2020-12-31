Caviar unveils PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition made of 18-carat gold and crocodile leather

Luxury accessories shop Caviar has unveiled a PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition which is made of 18-carat gold and crocodile leather.

Caviar is known for making luxurious phone accessories out of gold, silver, and other materials. The company recently unveiled the Apple AirPods Max that boasted a ridiculous $108,000 price tag.

The PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition is covered in 18-carat gold with the body having a 3D design which makes the whole device look bulky with blings. And, not just the console, but the DualSense controller also has 750 gold inserts with crocodile leather for “real tactile pleasure”.

“The case of this exclusive gadget is made in the original jewelry technique, which adds volume and texture to the model. The inspiration for the designers was the unique geometry of the gold ore and the graceful, beautiful outlines of the rock. That is why the console was named Golden Rock,” Caviar explains.

“Caviar Sony PlayStation 5 Golden Rock is a special dimension of design, a mixture of rationality and brightness, pure fine lines and deliberate luxury.”

Caviar has not mentioned the price of this bulky device. Although interested buyers can "request" for the Golden Rock Edition on the site. However, known for its ridiculous pricing, one must prepare for spending a ton on this device.

Buyers can also design their own accessory on the site where you will be required to make an application for the company to reach out to you.