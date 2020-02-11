Frustrated mother demands refund from Xbox, claims 'hackers' bought 36,000 FIFA points

An angry mother claims she was behind Microsoft chasing the company for 11 months after 'hackers' purchased fifa points through her son's Xbox account.
Fifa points are the virtual in-game currency used to make purchases in FIFA's most played game mode - Fifa Ultimate Team.
After the activity was reported to Microsoft, Lesley Urwin claims there was a delay of 11 months in trying to secure a refund. Eventually, Microsoft responded by saying that the fraud was not visible on her son's account.
According to the Sunday Mail, the malicious activity was brought to Lesley's attention only after Microsoft emailed her to confirm the purchase of 36,000 Fifa gaming points.
The 49-year-old mother of three said, "I’ve lost count of the times I’ve phoned and emailed Microsoft.
"The boys have had no Xbox Live for nearly a year as a result because I won’t let them log in.
"I am fed up fighting and I want to warn others. None of this is our fault."
Talking about Microsoft's email on March 22, 2019, she said, "I received an email which said I had purchased three lots of 12,000 points, each costing £79.99. I couldn’t believe it."
"I found two which did not match our Xbox One. We only own one Xbox. The boys share it. So I deleted the rogue devices and removed my card details."
Adding to that, Lesley said "Tesco (her card provider) told me Microsoft had traced the IP address of the crook to Warrington in Cheshire.
"That’s 400 miles from us in Elgin. And to think I’d been interrogating the boys when it all kicked off."
Eventually, to her dismay, Tesco closed the case around June 2 without any sign of refund. She said, "I got on to Tesco again but it claimed it couldn’t uphold the fraud claim. I was aghast.
"I called Microsoft, who passed the buck and told me to get back in touch with Tesco. I was going round in circles.”
Finally, Lesley lost her calm and said that she had a family to support after suffering a heavy financial loss. "I’ve lost all patience. If I log in, I can clearly see the Fifa points – so why can’t Microsoft see them," she said.
"I’m fed up and need the cash as I have a family to support."
Later, Microsoft had to refund the money which relieved her of the matter.
Commenting on the same, a spokesperson for Tesco Bank said, "We have robust controls and processes in place to protect our customers from fraud and are very pleased to hear that the matter has now been resolved."
