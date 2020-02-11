Frustrated mother demands refund from Xbox, claims 'hackers' bought 36,000 FIFA points

An angry mother claims she was behind Microsoft chasing the company for 11 months after 'hackers' purchased fifa points through her son's Xbox account.

Fifa points are the virtual in-game currency used to make purchases in FIFA's most played game mode - Fifa Ultimate Team.

After the activity was reported to Microsoft, Lesley Urwin claims there was a delay of 11 months in trying to secure a refund. Eventually, Microsoft responded by saying that the fraud was not visible on her son's account.

According to the Sunday Mail, the malicious activity was brought to Lesley's attention only after Microsoft emailed her to confirm the purchase of 36,000 Fifa gaming points.