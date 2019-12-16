From Zero to Hero: Realme sells over 15 million handsets in just over a year

Realme is one of the youngest smartphone brands in India. Within just a little over a year, it has not only been able to sell over 15 million handsets but also has won over a huge fan base in the country. In a price-sensitive market like India, the latter is a tough ask.

Realme came into existence as OPPO’s sub-brand and started selling smartphones in May 2018. Since then it has been able to give a tough time to quite a few peers including Asus, Samsung and especially Xiaomi.

As per IDC, Realme is the fourth-largest smartphone maker in India with a 14.3% market share, while Xiaomi leads the table with a 27.1% share, followed by Samsung (18.9%), and Vivo (15.2%) in the third quarter. Exactly a year back, Realme had just 3.1% market share and Xiaomi had around 30%.