From Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand to Galaxy Tab S8: Best of February for the tech geeks

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

Desi tech-lifestyle brand Noise recently unveiled its new smartwatch ColorFit Pulse Grand, close on the heels of the recent ColorFit Pro. The new watch comes loaded with features like an Sp02 monitor, 150 watch faces, IP68 rating, heart rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, blood oxygen monitor and menstrual cycle tracker. The smartwatch has a 1.69-inch TFT LCD and offers 60 sports modes.

Price: Rs 3,999

Garmin Fenix 7 series

Intending to expand its wearable reach in India, tech giant Garmin recently launched its latest premium smartwatch, Fenix 7 Series and epix. The Fenix 7 series is a delight for tech enthusiasts as it boasts features like a built-in flashlight, solar cell efficiency, longer battery life, wear and scratch-resistant, and anti-reflective high standard power sapphire and solar panel. The watch’s rugged tough exterior can face all kinds of weather and conditions. The watch also comes with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in emergencies. The epix on the other hand comes with an AMOLED touch screen, 40 built-in sports modes, 42,000 golf course maps, along with the Fenix 7 features.

Price: Fenix 7 — Rs 67,990; epix — Rs 89,990

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Continuing its product-launch streak, Samsung recently unveiled three variants of Galaxy Tab S8 — Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+ and Tab S8. The Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch display with 276ppi of pixel density, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It also has a dual rear camera setup — a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter. The Tab S8+ boasts a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density, along with up to 12GB RAM and the same dual-camera set-up as its sibling. The S8 Ultra comes with a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Price: Starts at Rs 58,999 (depends on the variant you choose)

Logitech POP Keys and Mouse

Logitech has never failed to impress tech geeks with their high-quality products — it is a common name when it comes to computer keyboards and mouse. And, the company has added two more products — POP Keys and POP Mouse — to its burgeoning list. The new POP keyboard is styled like a typewriter and comes with eight swappable emoji keycaps (a definite treat for emoji lovers). The compact and wireless POP mouse features a smart wheel that switches between high-precision to speed scroll modes. That's not all. If you are using two devices and want to transfer data from one to another without having to use an external device, through their Logitech Flow technology you can text, file and copy-paste between separate computers through Bluetooth.

Price: Logitech Pop Keys — Rs 9,995; Logitech Pop Mouse — Rs 2,995

Pebble Buds Pro

Accessories brand Pebble has come out with new earpods, Buds Pro, with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) quad microphones. Buds Pro features ultralow latency gaming mode and smart auto-pause sensors. You don't have to reach out to your device to pause music as its smart pause technology automatically pauses the playback as soon as you take off the earbuds and the music resumes once you put them back on.

Price: Rs 1,999

OPPO Reno7

Adding another smartphone to its list, Oppo unveiled two new phones — Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G. The series features the new OPPO Glow design that incorporates aircraft-grade Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology — the uniqueness of this feature is that the glass back cover of the phone looks matte and shiny at the same time. The Reno7 Pro has a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Reno7 5G has a 6.4 inch AMOLED display. The Reno7 Pro 5G comes with 12GB RAM and 256 internal storage, while the Reno7 5G has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal space. The phones are available in two colour variants: Startails Blue and Starlight Black.

Price: Reno7 5G Rs 28,999 onwards; Reno7 Pro 5G Rs 39,999 onwards

Tecno Pova Neo

Tecno’s newly-launched Pova Neo boasts of 6GB RAM, expandable up to 11GB RAM, 128GB storage and a giant 6000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging squeezed in a sparkling 6.8-inch display and a stunning curved crater design body. The handset has dual security features: A rear fingerprint scanner and face lock. It is available in Powehi Black, Geek Blue and Obsidian Black colour variants.

Price: Rs 12,999

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST