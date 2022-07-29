From Lava Blaze to Portronics Muffs A: Four gadget that you must add to your wishlist

Lava Blaze |

ASUS Zephyrus, Flow laptops

ASUS India added new laptops under the Republic of Gamers (ROG). This includes Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16 alongside the refreshed editions of Zephyrus G15 and Flow X13. The laptops come with AMD Ryzen 6,000 series mobile processors and a MUX Switch that delivers powerful gaming performance. The new Flow X16 is a 16-inch device equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPU. The Flow X13 has a 360-degree hinge with a touch-enabled scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass screen. The Zephyrus Duo 16 and Flow X16 run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Zephyrus Duo 16 boasts 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is equipped with 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and 8GB of DDR5 RAM. For smooth gaming, the display is claimed to deliver a response time as low as 3ms.

Price: The Zephyrus range starts at Rs 1,57,990; Flow X13 and X16 are priced at Rs 1,21,990 and Rs 1,71,990, respectively

Portronics Muffs A

Portronics recently launched a new pair of smart, funky-looking headphones called Muffs A. The super comfortable wireless headphones boast 30-hour playtime on a single charge. The built-in 520mAh Lithium-ion battery can be charged to 100% in 55 minutes. The headphones are specially designed for those who love great-sounding music with powerful bass and crisp trebles. The ergonomic design of the device gives you an immersive music experience by allowing you to cancel ambient noises. The Muffs A is water, sweat and dust-resistant. It also features a USB-C charging port that lets you use your current smartphone to charge with ease. If the headphones run out of battery worry not. You can connect them to your smartphone, tablet or laptop via an audio cable and enjoy uninterrupted music. The headphones are available in three colours — Blue, Red and Black.

Price: Rs 1,999

ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor

ViewSonicCorp unveiled the professional gaming monitor XG2431 in India. The 24-inch monitor is equipped with a responsive IPS panel that delivers vibrant visuals with a 0.5ms (GtG) response time. ViewSonic XG2431 comes with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD (1080p) resolution. Additionally, it is equipped with the new ViewSonic PureXP technology that utilises advanced backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, image ghosting and strobe crosstalk. The monitor boasts excellent motion blur reduction and maximised visual clarity in fast-paced, competitive games. it is approved by the renowned Blur Busters, an authority on displaying motion.

Price: Rs 33,300

Lava Blaze

Lava has launched an entry-level smartphone called Blaze. The smartphone comes loaded with features like a glass back design, Android 12, 3GB (plus 3GB expandable) RAM, 64 GB ROM storage, 13 MP triple rear camera with 8 MP front camera, bottom-firing speaker, Type C Charging, face unlocking feature for enhanced security, among others. The 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display screen enhances your viewing experience. It also has a dual SIM feature. The 5000 mAh battery provides 40 hours of talk time on 4G and 25 days of standby time.

Price: Rs 8,699