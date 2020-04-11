Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products launch essential commodities distribution

New Delhi: Etailer Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products Limited on Saturday announced to serve the nation amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, enabling access to essential food and beverage products to the Indian consumers.

Consumers can use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and Coffee) and foods (Tata Sampann Spices, Pulses, and Nutri mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products.

The distribution system is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and tier II towns soon.

"With the support of the government and local authorities, we are able to innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities in India," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.