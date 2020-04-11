Apple makes refurbished Mac Pro available on online store

New York: If you are in the market for Mac Pro, Apple is giving people in the US a chance to save some bucks as the tech giant has made the powerful workstation available on its online store for refurbished products.
According to a report in MacRumors on Friday, a model with base configuration which is currently retailing for $6,299 is available for $5,349 on the store for refurbished products.
One can also save nearly $4,000 if a refurbished version of a top end model is opted for.
For example, the refurbished version of a 16-core model with 192 GB of RAM, a pair of Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, 8 TB of storage, and an Afterburner card is available for $22,439, said the report.
That's quite a deal as all refurbished Mac models are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning, the original Operating System or a more recent version.
All refurbished devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables, Apple said.
