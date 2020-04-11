Apple makes refurbished Mac Pro available on online store

New York: If you are in the market for Mac Pro, Apple is giving people in the US a chance to save some bucks as the tech giant has made the powerful workstation available on its online store for refurbished products.

According to a report in MacRumors on Friday, a model with base configuration which is currently retailing for $6,299 is available for $5,349 on the store for refurbished products.

One can also save nearly $4,000 if a refurbished version of a top end model is opted for.