Explained: How Twitch streamers make money

The latest trend that has taken over Amazon's live streaming service Twitch seems to be sleeping, wherein the streamers are minting money by literally sleeping, the media has reported.

Over the last few weeks, Twitch streamers have been training their cameras on their mattresses as they doze off.

In the intervening hours, viewers use Twitch's donation function to gift them small quantities of money - two dollars here, five dollars there. A couple of streamers cutely refer to them as "slumber parties", Arc Technica reported on Sunday.