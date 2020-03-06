International Women’s Day 2020: Best sales and discounts on Amazon, Myntra and Nykaa you can’t afford to miss!

This Women's Day, engage in one of the most therapeutic and stress relieving activity that's proven to make you feel happy - Shopping! International Women's Day is all about celebrating your achievements, what better way do so than by spoiling yourself and your girlfriends. This March 8, shop your heart out without burning a hole in your wallet.

From e-commerce giants like Myntra and Amazon to women-centric brands like Nykaa, Zivame and more, here's a list of fabulous offers and amazing deals that will make your heart happy:

1. Amazon

The e-commerce giant has an amazing range of discounts on an array of products. Amazon's Women's Day Special has 30% to 70% off on 'pretty powerful presents' like western wear, ethnic ensembles, shoes, watches, bags, jewellery, lingerie and more. Amazon also has up to 40% off on their designer collection which includes Satya Paul, Shaze, Ritu Kumar, AND and more.

2. Flipkart

Flipkart's Women Day Sale has irresistible offers of 40% - 80% off on over 1000 brands. From shoes, sarees, Kurtis, heels and more, the two-day sale has almost everything from your wishlist. The sale starts on March 7 and concludes on March 8, 2020.

3. Nykaa

While Nykaa beauty has a special Women's Day Sale on 367 beauty and skincare products, Nykaa fashion has 50%- 60% off on brands like Puma, Skagen and more.

4. Zivame

India's leading online lingerie retailer, Zivame has a Women's Day special Collection with up to 55% off. From underwires to push-ups, the wide range will definitely help you find the right pick. So ditch that worn-out bra that's been stabbing you and invest in some new colourful ones.

Regal shoes, Nua pads, Clovia, Limeroad and Biba are the few other brands that have a special Women's Day sale, on March 8, 2020.