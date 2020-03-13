Coronavirus update: Microsoft cancels flagship 'Build' developer event in US

Seattle: Microsoft has cancelled its flagship developer conference 'Build 2020' in-person, scheduled to take place here from May 19-21.

The Microsoft Build' will now be a digital-only event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New coronavirus cases in Washington State have surged to 457, including 31 deaths.

"In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event," Microsoft said in a statement to The Verge on Thursday.