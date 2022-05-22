Come to the App Side: Kitchen Stories and BetterSleep... top picks of the week

Kitchen Stories

If you love to cook but are overwhelmed with the number of recipes and tutorials available online, this app will make your cooking journey easy. The app features recipes, and videos from professionals and amateurs around the world. Their cooking mode provides a step-by-step guide to every recipe. The app’s converter makes the job easier by adjusting ingredients’ measurements based on serving size. Grocery shopping too becomes easy with the automatically generated list. This is one of the best cooking apps for beginners.

Available on: iOS, Android, Web

BetterSleep: Relax and Sleep

The app helps you improve your sleep by letting you track your daily sleep patterns. They have a sleep recorder, calming sounds, amazing stories and soothing guided meditations. Your snores, every move you make when you sleep, and talks (if any), are recorded by the app. You can create a playlist of favourites on the app that helps you get a good night’s sleep. Their sleep stories feature fairytales, mysteries, myths and legends, and many more. There are also couple of exercises.

Available on: iOS, Android, Web

