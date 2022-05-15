Come to the App Side: Smart Cleaner, EWA, Fun Escape Room... top picks of the week

Smart Cleaner — Clean Storage

Declutter your digital life with this app, which helps you delete similar photos on your phone and organise contacts. If you are fed up with photos that are similar and you are tired of deleting them one by one, the app can search and delete screenshots, similar pictures, Live photos and videos. The app also lets you organise your contact list by letting you merge the same contacts or unnamed ones. Smart Cleaner not only excels at deleting and organising, but it also creates a safe space where users can keep private information.

Available on: iOS and Android

EWA: Study & Learn English

Learning a new language can be an onerous task. Labouring over grammar rules, working on syntax, and increasing vocabulary can seem daunting and often boring if you don't have a good teacher. EWA turns learning the English language into a fun experience as it brings clips from popular TV shows and movies along with games and audiobooks into play. In between listening to audiobooks and watching videos, take a plunge into the app's educational games section. These games are easy to play and informative and aid language learning.

Available on: iOS and Android

Fun Escape Room:

Logic Puzzles

Time to get into Sherlock Holmes' shoes with this game that is an effective combination of entertainment and brain-boosting puzzles. Each room is unique and has a dedicated task, which you need to complete to move to the next room. Sounds easy right? But it ain't! The tasks at times will make you sigh in exasperation. It's all about patience—think, observe, and connect the clues to crack the code. The game has over 500+ challenging levels that will keep you hooked for hours!

Available on: iOS and Android

