Come to the App Side: Builderment and Duolingo: Language Lessons... top picks of the week

Sunday, June 12, 2022
Builderment

Earth has run out of resources. You are sent to a different planet to hunt for resources and send them back to Earth. For this, you need to establish a base on the planet to build factories that can be used to make resources and send them back to Earth. Builderment is a factory building game at heart. It is all about crafting and automation. You begin by crafting items in the factory. These items can then be used to research new technology, which in turn allows you to craft advanced items.

Available: iOS

Duolingo: Language Lessons

Now learn 35+ languages through quick, bite-sized. Practice speaking, reading and writing to build your vocabulary and improve your grammar skills. The is designed by language experts, which makes it reliable and effective. Game-like lessons help you ace the language you want to learn. The app rewards you if you make practice a daily habit. It has over 300+ million learners and every language course is

free.

Available: iOS and Android

