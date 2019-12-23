Catch 404: What made Wipro delete and then re-publish its post bragging about NRC?

Since the past few days, the entire nation is witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Citizens across the country, regardless of their religions, were out on the streets protesting and demanded that the act be scrapped.

Amid violent protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via a rally yesterday in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. He emphasized that both NRC and CAA are meant only for illegal immigrants and will not impact any Indian citizen regardless of their religion.

However, during the speech, the prime minister accused the opposition parties of misguiding the Muslim community and stated that his government does not plan any nationwide NRC for citizens and also said that the government has not built any detention centers and challenged people to provoke him wrong.