Call of Duty: Warzone Battle Royale crosses 50mn players

San Francisco: Just a month after launch, Activisions new battle royal entry Call of Duty: Warzone has topped 50 million players.

"Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty," the company said in a tweet.

The 50 million-milestone makes Warzone one of the fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming.

Earlier, within 24 hours of its launch, the game pulled in six million players, much more than the previous 2.5 million-player record held by Apex Legends. It then reached 15 million players within three days of its release and ten days to reach 30 million.