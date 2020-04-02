ASUS ROG unveils new gaming laptops

New Delhi: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday announced new gaming laptops with new 10th Generation Intel Core processors.

The 'ROG Spring 2020' collection is led by the Zephyrus Duo 15 along with refreshed Zephyrus S, M, and G models.

The company is yet to disclose price and availability of these new products.

ROG Strix SCAR laptops are built with up to RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs along with 300 Hz panels and ROG Strix G15 Electro Punk laptop aims at opening new possibilities for personal expression, the company said in a statement.

These ROG laptops feature a range of the GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs from NVIDIA, including the RTX 2070 SUPER and the range-topping RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs.