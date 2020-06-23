Apple's iPhone 12 images leaked, dummy units hint at three screen sizes

It's been a ritual of sorts for Apple to unveil its products around June-July. Earlier, Apple used to organise an event where announcements related to its new launches were made. But, this year, owing to the pandemic, the launches and announcements have taken the virtual root. Amidst all this, like every year, images of a new iPhone have already started doing the rounds. While sometimes, these 'leaks' turn out to be true, at other times, they are just that: rumours, but entertaining nonetheless for Apple loyalists.

While there are rumours of Apple launching iPhone 12 through a virtual event in September, images of the said phone have already surfaced online. Although official details regarding the iPhone 12 series are scarce, rumours have suggested that the iPhone 12 will be available in three variants.

According to tipster Sonny Dickson, the base variant of the iPhone 12 will sport a 5.4-inch display, the mid variant iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display whereas the high-end variant, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have 6.7-inch screen. The image shows the iPhone in the same design, but this time with shinier side bezels, rims on camera lenses, glass-like back and a mirror finish Apple logo at the back.