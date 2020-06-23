Apple's iPhone 12 images leaked, dummy units hint at three screen sizes

It's been a ritual of sorts for Apple to unveil its products around June-July. Earlier, Apple used to organise an event where announcements related to its new launches were made. But, this year, owing to the pandemic, the launches and announcements have taken the virtual root. Amidst all this, like every year, images of a new iPhone have already started doing the rounds. While sometimes, these 'leaks' turn out to be true, at other times, they are just that: rumours, but entertaining nonetheless for Apple loyalists.
While there are rumours of Apple launching iPhone 12 through a virtual event in September, images of the said phone have already surfaced online. Although official details regarding the iPhone 12 series are scarce, rumours have suggested that the iPhone 12 will be available in three variants.
According to tipster Sonny Dickson, the base variant of the iPhone 12 will sport a 5.4-inch display, the mid variant iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display whereas the high-end variant, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have 6.7-inch screen. The image shows the iPhone in the same design, but this time with shinier side bezels, rims on camera lenses, glass-like back and a mirror finish Apple logo at the back.
According to reports, the iPhone 12 will have 5G connectivity, it will be powered by A14 chipset and will run on the new iOS 14. Rumours alost suggest Apple users will have to spend extra on AirPods, as there will be no EarPods with the new phone. The move comes with the aim of aggressively promoting AirPods, which currently has few takers, mainly due to the pricing.
Meanwhile, Apple on Monday kicked off its annual developer conference WWDC20 in a virtual avatar with CEO Tim Cook addressing racism and a call to "being a force for change". What followed was mega updates in the Apple ecosystem starting with iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and WatchOS7 amd MacOS, among others.
The next major version of iOS will be released later this year. In iOS 14, Apple users can pin widgets with updating information on the home screen, including calendar and maps mini-programmes. Users can create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity, said Apple.
With Picture-in-Picture support, iPhone users can now watch a video or answer a FaceTime call while using another app. New Memoji options in Messages are even more inclusive and diverse with additional hairstyles, headwear, face coverings, and more. In iOS 14, Apple Maps makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore with new cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and curated Guides.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)