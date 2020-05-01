Apple iPhone 12 leak: Price, features and everything you need to know about the upcoming 5G technology phones

Months away from its launch, the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 features and information have been leaked.
A renowned source recently revealed the price list of the upcoming iPhone 12.
According to the recent revelations made by Jon Prosser -- who also revealed the launch date of iPhone SE 2020 -- four new phones will be launching under the iPhone 12 flagship later this year.
According to Prosser’s tweet, Apple will launch two iPhone 12 devices. While the smaller iPhone 12 which will get a 5.4-inch OLED display and a dual camera, will be priced at $649 ( approx ₹49,152), the bigger iPhone 12D53G will come with a 6.1-inch OLED display at a price of $749 (approx ₹56,725).
The iPhone 12 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch OLED and launch at a price of $999 (approx ₹75,735).
The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a larger display with a 6.7-inch screen and is priced at $1099 (approx ₹83,232).
Both these devices will also feature a triple camera setup.
However, all four smartphones will also get 5G technology.
While the new iPhone is traditionally released in September, this year, the Apple lovers might see a delay in its launch due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 2,33,000 lives worldwide.
